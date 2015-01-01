|
Khalili S, Faradmal J, Mahjub H, Moeini B, Ezzati-Rastegar K. BMC Med. Res. Methodol. 2021; 21(1): e154.
BACKGROUND: Collinearity is a common and problematic phenomenon in studies on public health. It leads to inflation in variance of estimator and reduces test power. This phenomenon can occur in any model. In this study, a new ridge mixed-effects logistic model (RMELM) is proposed to overcome consequences of collinearity in correlated binary responses.
Violence; Collinearity; Mixed-effects logistic model; Ridge estimator