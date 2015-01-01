|
Citation
|
Yang P, Yang M, Li P, Cao D, Gong D, Lv J, Pu L, Huang S, Liang Y. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e696655.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34322042
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Previous association studies have investigated whether genetic polymorphisms in HTR1B influenced individuals' susceptibility to major depressive disorder (MDD), anti-depressant response (ADR) and suicidal behavior. However, equivocal evidence was obtained. In this meta-analysis, we aimed to examine the association of HTR1B polymorphisms with risk of MDD, ADR and suicidal behavior.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
meta-analysis; suicidal behavior; HTR1B; major depressive disorder; polymorphism