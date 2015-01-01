|
DiGennaro C, Garcia GGP, Stringfellow EJ, Wakeman S, Jalali MS. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; 98: e103392.
BACKGROUND: Reports analyzing drug overdose (OD) mortality data during the COVID-19 pandemic are limited. Outcomes across states are heterogenous, necessitating assessments of associations between COVID-19 and OD deaths on a state-by-state level. This report aims to analyze trends in OD deaths in Massachusetts during COVID-19.
Alcohol; Fentanyl; Opioids; Stimulants; COVID-19; Overdose death