Kessing LV, Ziersen SC, Andersen PK, Vinberg M. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; 294: 472-476.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
OBJECTIVE: Mortality is increased in bipolar disorder due to both suicide and death by physical disorders, but it has never been investigated whether these mortalities translate into relatives to patients with bipolar disorder. The aim was to present the life expectancy and the overall mortality and mortality due to suicide and physical disorders among patients with bipolar disorder and their unaffected full siblings, respectively, compared with control individuals from the general population.
Suicide; Bipolar disorder; Family history; Inflammation; Physical diseases; Siblings