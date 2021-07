Abstract

BACKGROUND: Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a chronic inflammatory skin disease characterized by recurrent eczematous lesions and intense pruritus. AD patients are known to face a considerable disease burden, including physical and emotional limitations. There is still limited knowledge about daily implications in education and occupation. We describe disease social stigmatization by measuring bullying and self-isolation in students and professional discrimination in workers. Overall loss of productivity, either at school and at the workplace, was quantified as the sum of absenteeism (number of days AD sick leave) and presenteeism (number of days with decreased focus and functionality).



METHODS: An on-line web survey was sent to 3235 random recipients and 401 met the inclusion criteria (self-reporting AD and ≥12 yo). The survey domains included daily limitations, QoL, feelings and relationships, together with specific questions about bullying, discrimination and loss of productivity.



RESULTS: AD negatively affected QoL in 51.6% of respondents, whereas 68.8% considered AD as a real limit to daily routine. More in detail, 39.3% of students were victims of bullying and 33.9% of workers felt discriminated because of AD. On average, absenteeism in students was for 17.1 days/year (presenteeism: 19.5 days/year), whereas in workers, the estimate was 10.9 days/year (presenteeism: 13.1 days/year). Absenteeism and presenteeism were more pronounced in bullied/discriminated subjects.



CONCLUSION: AD multidimensional implications deeply affect and undermine personal and professional fulfillments. Our results contribute to a better understanding of what living with AD means.

