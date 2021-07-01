Abstract

Depression is a common symptom of many mental disorders, especially major depressive disorder (MDD) and bipolar disorder (BD). Previous studies have reported that these diseases share common pathophysiological pathways; therefore, this study elucidated whether the plasma levels of protein markers related to common depressive symptoms differed between patients with BD and those with MDD. Plasma samples of 71 patients with mood disorders and clinical manifestations were analyzed in this study. After depleting the abundant proteins, liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry and label-free quantification were performed. Five proteins, viz., cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP), apolipoprotein D (APOD), mannan-binding lectin serine protease 2 (MASP2), Ig lambda chain V-II region BO (IGLV2-8) and Ig kappa chain V-III region NG9 (IGKV3-20) were negatively associated with the total scores of the Hamilton depression rating scale (HAM-D), after adjusting for the covariates. CETP and APOD also showed significant negative correlations with the anhedonia/retardation and guilt/agitation scores of the HAM-D. Four proteins, namely, Ig kappa chain V-II region TEW (IGKC; IGKV2D-28), Ig lambda variable 5-45 (IGLV5-45), complement factor H (CFH) and attractin (ATRN), showed significant associations with anhedonia/retardation after adjusting for covariates. Proteins that significantly correlated with the symptoms could predict the remission state of depression (area under the curve [AUC], 0.83) and anhedonia/retardation (AUC, 0.80). Bioinformatics analysis revealed that complement activation, immune response, and lipid metabolism were significantly enriched pathways. Although our study design was cross-sectional and no controls were included, protein markers identified in this preliminary study will be further investigated in our subsequent longitudinal study.

