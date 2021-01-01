Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Little is known about changes in alcohol and cannabis co-use over time in adolescents and young adults. We sought to describe the natural course of alcohol and cannabis co-use from age 12 to 17 and 20 to 31 and to describe frequent (i.e., ≥ once/month) binge drinking (i.e., ≥ 5 drinks/occasion) and cannabis use from age 20 to 31.



METHOD: Data were drawn from two longitudinal studies conducted in Montréal, Canada: AdoQuest (n = 1,852) and the Nicotine Dependence in Teens (NDIT) study (n = 1,293). Complete data on alcohol and cannabis were available for 620 12-17-year-olds (58% female) followed from 2005 to 2011 in AdoQuest, and 673 20-31-year-olds (56% female) followed from 2007 to 2020 in NDIT. We reported proportions of co-use, exclusive drinking ("drinking"), exclusive cannabis use ("cannabis use"), frequent co-use, frequent binge drinking, and frequent cannabis use by age and sex.



RESULTS: Co-use rose from 2% at age 12-13 to 23% at age 17, was stable at 44% at age 20 and 24, and then decreased to 37% at age 31. Drinking rose from 20% to 51%, and cannabis use was consistently rare (< 2%). During young adulthood, frequent co-use declined from 21% at age 20 to 12% at age 31, and frequent binge drinking declined from 29% at age 20 to 22% at age 31. Frequent cannabis use increased from 6% at age 20 to 11% at age 31.



CONCLUSIONS: Alcohol and cannabis use should be studied as time-varying behaviors. Co-use patterns should be monitored over time in this population. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en