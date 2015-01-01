Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence (WPV) is a global public health problem and a threat to the health of Korean workers. This study assessed the prevalence and risk factors of WPV and its association with mental and physical health among Korean workers.



METHODS: Data obtained for 50,205 respondents to the Fifth Korean Working Conditions Survey were utilized for this study. Verbal abuse, threats, physical violence, and sexual harassment were assessed individually and as a composite for "any WPV." Workers were characterized by education, income, shift work status, access to a health and safety education program, work sector and overall health. Descriptive analyses and multiple logistic regression analyses were used to estimate the prevalence of WPV and its association with mental and physical health.



FINDINGS: Overall, 5.6% of workers reported experiencing one of four forms of WPV. The prevalence of verbal abuse, threats, physical violence, and sexual harassment were 4.9%, 0.7%, 0.2%, and 1.1%, respectively. Most perpetrators were customers. Prevalence of WPV was associated with lower education level, poor health status, long working hours, shift work, and no experience of health and safety education; 9.0% of service workers experienced violence. Workers who had experienced WPV were more likely to experience anxiety, sleep-related problems, depressive symptoms, back pain, headache/eye strain, and overall fatigue.



CONCLUSIONS/APPLICATIONS TO PRACTICE: Workplace violence is a serious occupational and public health concern in Korea. These results suggest managing WPV may improve workers' well-being and that violence-prevention strategies, policies, and regulations should be implemented across most industries.

Language: en