Abstract

Modelling people's behaviour is a complex task, not only because of their intrinsic complexity but also because of their interaction with the environment and other individuals. The traditional format for discrete choice experiments involves the use of text and images. However, there is a growing tendency for using tools that offer a more realistic representation of complex and dynamic attributes in discrete choice experiments. The Virtual Immersive Reality Environment (VIRE) emerges as a resource for a better understanding and presentation of variables that are difficult to understand using text-only experiments. Despite its advantages, VIRE experiments are costly and have additional complications in their practical use. This study aims to analyse the benefits of using VIRE in discrete choice modelling, comparing with the traditional text-only format with image surveys in two contexts. The first context considers the study of pedestrian behaviour when choosing alternatives for crossing an urban street. The second context deals with the behaviour of people during an emergency exit situation inside a covered sports arena. The results suggest that the assisted use of VIRE allows respondents to perceive environmental dynamics better than traditional choice experiments. VIRE adds realism and seems to improve a respondent's cognitive understanding of complex elements in the environment created by the modeller.

