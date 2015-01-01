|
Citation
Issa MA, Chebana F, Masselot P, Campagna C, Lavigne, Gosselin P, Ouarda TBMJ. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e1479.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Many countries have developed heat-health watch and warning systems (HHWWS) or early-warning systems to mitigate the health consequences of extreme heat events. HHWWS usually focuses on the four hottest months of the year and imposes the same threshold over these months. However, according to climate projections, the warm season is expected to extend and/or shift. Some studies demonstrated that health impacts of heat waves are more severe when the human body is not acclimatized to the heat. In order to adapt those systems to potential heat waves occurring outside the hottest months of the season, this study proposes specific health-based monthly heat indicators and thresholds over an extended season from April to October in the northern hemisphere.
Language: en
Keywords
Methods; Mortality; Warning systems; Health; Thresholds; Climate; Heat wave; Seasonality