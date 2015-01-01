|
Håkansson A, Grudet C. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: 664204.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
34326783
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has been suspected to increase mental health problems, but also to possibly lead to a decreased treatment seeking, for example due to fear of attending hospital. Early findings demonstrate decreased treatment seeking for mental health, which may differ across diagnostic groups. This study aimed to examine treatment uptake at a general psychiatry emergency unit and at an addiction psychiatry emergency unit in Malmö, Sweden, separately. In addition, the study aimed to investigate treatment uptake for different diagnostic groups-during and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
mental health; COVID-19; emergency psychiatry; substance use disorder; treatment seeking