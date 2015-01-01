|
Ochoa W, Reich SM, Díaz G. Matern. Child Health J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: To determine whether embedding educational information about child development and optimal parenting practices from the Bright Futures Guidelines for Health Supervision into baby books can reduce women's depressive symptoms and parenting stress during the first 18 months of motherhood.
Parenting; Depression; Stress; African American