Villada JR, Panos MI, Del Cerro I, Granados JM. Case Rep. Ophthalmol. 2021; 12(2): 629-633.

(Copyright © 2021, Karger Publishers)

10.1159/000517740

34326764

We report a case of ocular injury caused by a bombardier beetle in a young boy. Ocular injuries due to this coleoptera have not previously been reported. An 11-year-old boy experienced an eye injury while trying to place a bombardier beetle inside an anthill. The boy was diagnosed with a second-degree burn on the skin of the upper right eyelid and conjunctival and corneal erosion in the right eye. The condition resolved completely after 2 weeks of appropriate treatment. Education about the dangers of playing with insects is crucial to prevent this type of lesions.


Language: en

Bombardier beetle; Corneal ulcers; Ocular trauma

