Abstract

PURPOSE To describe the epidemiology of open globe injuries and its prognostic factors from the perspectives of a tertiary care centre in northern Malaysia.



METHODS A retrospective study of open globe injuries in a period of three years between June 2017 and May 2020. Patients presenting with open globe injuries were identified and recruited from hospital census. Case records were retrieved and analysed after recruitment.



RESULTS A total of 114 patients with 118 open globe injuries were included in the study. Four patients had bilateral eye involvement. Men were found to have seven and a half times higher rate of ocular injuries than women. The predominant age group of ocular trauma presentation was in younger adults between the age of 21 and 30 years old. Work-related injuries account for almost half of the globe injuries (48.7%) followed by motor vehicle accident-related, domestic accident-related, and others. The significant factors related to the visual outcome are presenting visual acuity (VA), presence of relative afferent pupillary defect (RAPD) and vitreous loss.



CONCLUSION The factors related to visual outcomes in this study may aid the clinician in determining the visual prognosis of ocular injuries. Young working males were the most susceptible group to sustain penetrating ocular injuries due to their job nature. Health education and safety at workplace are essential to reduce the occurrence of ocular injuries.

