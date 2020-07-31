Abstract

The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased isolation and potentially decreased access to healthcare. We therefore evaluated the effect of COVID-19 on rates of compliance with recommended post-injury follow-up. We hypothesized that this isolation may lead to detrimental effects on adherence to proper follow-up for children with burn injuries. We queried the registry at an ABA-verified Level 1 pediatric burn center for patients aged 0-18 years who were treated and released from March 30 to July 31, 2020. As a control, we included patients treated during the same time frame from 2016 to 2019. Patient and clinical factors were compared between the COVID and pre-COVID cohorts. Predictors of follow-up were compared using chi-squared and Kruskal-Wallis tests. Multivariable logistic regression was used to evaluate for predictors of compliance with follow-up. A total of 401 patients were seen and discharged from the pediatric ED for burns. Fifty-eight (14.5%) of these patients were seen during the pandemic. Burn characteristics and demographic patterns did not differ between the COVID and pre-COVID cohorts. Likewise, demographics did not differ between patients with follow-up and those without. The rate of compliance with 2-week follow-up was also not affected. Burn size, burn depth, and mechanism of injury all were associated with higher compliance to follow up. After adjusting for these variables, there was still no difference in the odds of appropriate follow up. Despite concerns about decreased access to healthcare during COVID, follow-up rates for pediatric burn patients remained unchanged at our pediatric burn center.

Language: en