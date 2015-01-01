Abstract

AIMS: To explore whether different profiles exist in a cohort of nurses regarding demographic and occupational outcomes.



BACKGROUND: Nurses will facing many occupational problems, including workplace bullying, work-life imbalance, burnout, and medical errors.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study included 232 nurses working in a hospital in Oman. Data was collected from December 2018 to April 2019 using convenience sampling. Instrument included Work-life Balance questions, the Negative Acts questionnaire-revised questionnaire, Oldenburg Burnout Inventory, and Stanford Professional Fulfillment Index. Cluster analysis, t-test, chi-square, Fisher's exact tests were used for data analysis.



RESULTS: Cluster 1 (n=108) was characterized as "low-risk on medical error, burnout, and workplace bullying but high-risk in work-life imbalance" group. Cluster 2 (n=124) was labeled as "high-risk on medical error, work-life imbalance, burnout, and workplace buying" group.



CONCLUSIONS: Two groups of nurses existing in Oman but are facing occupational problems differently. Nurses in cluster 1 need attention to work-life imbalance. However, nurses in cluster 2 need attention on all occupational problems. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: Finding call on the nursing stakeholders in Oman to identify factors related to occupational problems. Provide consultation services to reduce inter-personnel conflicts, and review nurses' working hours to avoid burnout and resume a balanced work-life.

