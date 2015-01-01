Abstract

The recent incorporation of skateboarding as an Olympic discipline has aroused interest in the epidemiological analysis of injuries suffered in this sport with the aim of adopting preventive measures and thus reduce the athlete's time out of training or competition. There is little published on the topic. The few statistical data available refers to amateur practice and analyzes information obtained retrospectively. This situation leads to bias because It does not register relevant data that could be seen directly on the field of play or through video analysis. For example: issues involving the mechanism of injury, type of fall, etc. We propose this survey to be trialed in professional competitions and training in order to collect information from non-amateur practice of skateboarding. It will allow us to make effective decisions on preventive actions. All international federations should have access to it.

Language: en