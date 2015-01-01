Abstract

This study introduces four rock-soil characteristics factors, that is, Lithology, Rock Structure, Rock Infiltration, and Rock Weathering, which based on the properties of rock formations, to predict Landslide Susceptibility Mapping (LSM) in Three Gorges Reservoir Area from Zigui to Badong. Logistic regression, artificial neural network, support vector machine is used in LSM modeling. The study consists of three main steps. In the first step, these four factors are combined with the 11 basic factors to form different factor combinations. The second step randomly selects training (70% of the total) and validation (30%) datasets out of grid cells corresponding to landslide and non-landslide locations in the study area. The final step constructs the LSM models to obtain different landslide susceptibility index maps and landslide susceptibility zoning maps. The specific category precision, receiver operating characteristic curve, and 5 other statistical evaluation methods are used for quantitative evaluations. The evaluation results show that, in most cases, the result based on Rock Structure are better than the result obtained by traditional method based on Lithology, have the best performance. To further study the influence of rock-soil characteristic factors on the LSM, these four factors are divided into "Intrinsic attribute factors" and "External participation factors" in accordance with the participation of external factors, to generate the LSMs. The evaluation results show that the result based on Intrinsic attribute factors are better than the result based on External participation factors, indicating the significance of Intrinsic attribute factors in LSM. The method proposed in this study can effectively improve the scientificity, accuracy, and validity of LSM.

