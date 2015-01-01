Abstract

Road injuries have been a major cause of premature mortality and disability in Mexico. The objective of this paper is to report the findings from the Global Burden of Disease study (GBD-2019) on road injuries in Mexico at a national and subnational scale from 1990 to 2019, and to assess the association between road injury burden and the socio-demographic index. Following the 2019 Global Burden of Disease study road injury mortality, premature mortality, the years lived with disability and disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) are reported. While the number of deaths from road injuries increased between 1990 and 2019, the age-standardized mortality rates declined. Pedestrian road injuries and motor vehicle road injuries accounted for 8 of every 10 deaths from road injury in 2019. Road injury mortality and DALY rates decreased nationally, but stagnated since 2011. The road injury burden was higher for men in all age groups. Pedestrian and motor vehicle road injuries caused the highest DALY rate in both males and females. There was no significant association between the SDI and the road injury age-standardized DALY rates. This study presents a comprehensive report of road injury burden of disease in Mexico. Mexico continues to have an incomplete, fragmented and poorly enforced legislative framework, with a large diversity between its 32 states. Thus, an integrated legislative and juridical effort is needed to continue reducing the road injury disease burden, which is tailored for specific age groups, vulnerable road users and high-burden areas.

