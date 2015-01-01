|
Fakhari A, Farahbakhsh M, Esmaeili ED, Azizi H. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e1486.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: A detailed community-level understanding of socioeconomic status (SES) and sociocultural status (SCS) of suicides and suicide attempters (SAs) in a prospective design could have significant implications for policymakers at the local prevention and treatment levels. The effect of SCS and SES on SAs is poorly understood and investigated in Iran. The present study aimed to investigate the incidence, trend, and role of SES and SCS on suicide and SAs.
Language: en
Incidence; Iran; Socioeconomic status; Suicide attempt; Sociocultural status