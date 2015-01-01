Abstract

BACKGROUND: Health-related risky behaviors (HRB) generally refer to behaviors that have a negative influence on health and quality of life. HRB in adolescents with autism have not been well understood so far. We aim to explore health-related risky behaviors and their risk factors with autistic adolescents.



METHODS: In this study, 150 adolescents with autism and 150 neurotypical adolescents were enrolled. Participants in both groups completed the Adolescent Health-Related Risky Behavior Inventory (AHRBI). Autism Spectrum Screening Questionnaire (ASSQ), Wechsler Intelligence Scale, Theory of Mind (ToM) Test, Zung Self-rating Anxiety Scale (SAS), Zung Self-rating Depression Scale (SDS), and Self-Esteem Scale (SES) were also assessed in the autism group to explore risk factors.



RESULTS: The results showed that the total score of AHRBI and scores of "aggression and violence (AV)", "suicide or self-injury (SS)", "health-compromising behavior (HCB)", and "unprotected sex (US)" subscales in the autism group were significantly higher than those in the control group (Z value = - 4.58 ~ - 2.26, all P < 0.05). Anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, low IQ score, low ToM test score, increasing age, and communication disorder were found as risk factors for health-related risky behaviors in autistic adolescents.



CONCLUSIONS: Adolescents with autism have more health-related risky behaviors than neurotypical adolescents. We should pay attention to the emotional state, self-esteem, cognitive function, and verbal communication levels of autistic adolescent with health-related risky behaviors.

