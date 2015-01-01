Abstract

BACKGROUND: Some socioeconomically vulnerable groups may experience disproportionately higher risk of extreme heat illness than other groups, but no study has utilized the presence/absence of a social security number (SSN) as a proxy for vulnerable sub-populations.



METHODS: This study focused on the warm season from 2008 to 2012 in Florida, U.S. With a total number of 8,256,171 individual level health outcomes, we devised separate case-crossover models for five heat-sensitive health outcomes (cardiovascular disease, dehydration, heat-related illness, renal disease, and respiratory disease), type of health care visit (emergency department (ED) and hospitalization), and patients reporting/not reporting an SSN. Each stratified model also considered potential effect modification by sex, age, or race/ethnicity.



RESULTS: Mean temperature raised the odds of five heat-sensitive health outcomes with the highest odds ratios (ORs) for heat-related illness. Sex significantly modified heat exposure effects for dehydration ED visits (Males: 1.145, 95 % CI: 1.137-1.153; Females: 1.110, 95 % CI: 1.103-1.117) and hospitalization (Males: 1.116, 95 % CI: 1.110-1.121; Females: 1.100, 95 % CI: 1.095-1.105). Patients not reporting an SSN between 25 and 44 years (1.264, 95 % CI: 1.192-1.340) exhibited significantly higher dehydration ED ORs than those reporting an SSN (1.146, 95 % CI: 1.136-1.157). We also observed significantly higher ORs for cardiovascular disease hospitalization from the no SSN group (SSN: 1.089, 95 % CI: 1.088-1.090; no SSN: 1.100, 95 % CI: 1.091-1.110).



CONCLUSIONS: This paper partially supports the idea that individuals without an SSN could experience higher risks of dehydration (for those 25-45 years), renal disease, and cardiovascular disease than those with an SSN.

