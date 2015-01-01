Abstract

Blast is a complex phenomenon which needs to be understood, especially in a military framework, where this kind of loading can have severe consequences on the human body. Indeed, the literature lists a number of studies which try to investigate the dangerousness of such a phenomenon, both at experimental and numerical level, and the injuries that could occur when the fighters or police officers are stroke by blast wave. When focusing on primary blast effect, this paper analyses the effect of this loading on the occurrence of rib fracture, using previously developed injury risk curves.

