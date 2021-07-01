Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This retrospective cohort study investigates risks of hospitalised fall or hip fractures in working age adults receiving mental health care in South London.



METHODS: Patients aged 18 to 64, who received a first mental illness diagnosis between 2008 and 2016 were included. Primary outcome was hospitalised falls, secondary outcome was hip fractures. Age- and gender-standardised incidence rates and incidence rate ratios (IRRs) compared to local general population were calculated. Multivariate Cox proportionate hazard models were used to investigate which mental health diagnoses were most at risk.



RESULTS: In 50,885 patients incidence rates were 8.3 and 0.8 per 1,000 person-years for falls and hip fractures respectively. Comparing mental health patients to the general population, age-and-gender-adjusted IRR for falls was 3.6 (95% CI: 3.3-4.0) and for hip fractures 7.5 (95% CI: 5.2-10.4). The falls IRR was highest for borderline personality and bipolar disorder and lowest for schizophreniform and anxiety disorder. After adjusting for multiple confounders in the sample of mental health service users, borderline personality disorder yielded a higher and anxiety disorder a lower falls risk.



CONCLUSION: Working age adults using mental health services have almost four times the incidence of hospitalised falls compared to general population. Targeted interventions are warranted.

Language: en