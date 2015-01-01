|
Dehkordi AH, Aslani M, Ebadi A, Repišti S, Moradveisi B, Gheshlagh RG. Health Qual. Life Outcomes 2021; 19(1): e188.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
INTRODUCTION: As a result of high transmission and mortality rates, the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a worldwide health crisis, isolation, and widespread fear, therefore negatively influencing people's quality of life (QOL). The goal of the present study was to examine the psychometric properties (validity and reliability) of the Persian version of the COVID-19-Impact on Quality of Life (COV19-QoL) scale.
Covid-19; Psychometric properties; QOL