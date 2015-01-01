Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the relationship between a number of prevalent foot problems in older people and their history of falls and quality of life. To examine the relationship between timed up and go (TUG) test time and ankle muscles' strength.



METHOD: In this cross-sectional observational study on a convenient sample of 350 people 65 years and older, direct logistic and hierarchical regressions were used to assess the relation of self-reported falls and quality of life with hallux valgus, oedema, sensory loss and callus. The correlation coefficients were calculated to measure the relationship between TUG test time and ankle muscle strength.



RESULTS: Moderate negative correlations were measured between ankle muscles' strength and TUG time (r(Dorsiflexors) = -0.42 p = 0.000, r(Plantar flexors) = -0.45 p = 0.000). The odds ratio extracted from logistic regression for foot pain was 3.05 (p = 0.000, 95% CI: 1.8-5.1). The results of the hierarchical regression showed that oedema had the highest contribution to depicting the quality of life (standardised B = -0.22, p = 0.001), followed by foot pain (beta = -0.178, p = 0.004) and plantar sensory loss (beta = -0.143, p = 0.019).



CONCLUSION: The results of this study highlight the importance of foot problems in older people. Foot pain showed relationship with self-reported fall experience. Oedema and foot pain had negative impact on quality of life. Ankle muscles' strength may affect balance in older people. However, because of the small effects sizes and wide confidence intervals, the results should be interpreted cautiously.

Language: en