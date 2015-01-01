Abstract

The rate of suicidality is increasing faster in Black American youth than in any other group in the USA. Researchers have found that family-level factors are important environmental factors for predicting depression and anxiety among Black youth, but less is known about how family- and friendship-level factors are associated with suicidal ideation and attempts among Black youth. This secondary analysis used the data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescents to Adult Health with a sample of Black adolescents (N = 4232) with a mean age of 16 years. The predictors included parental and other contextual factors on the outcome, which was suicidal behaviors. A multinomial analysis was employed to assess which factors contributed to or prevented suicidal behaviors. Our results indicated that parental support was significantly and positively associated with reporting suicidal ideation and attempts. The results indicated that Black youth with a decrease in parental support were 41% more likely to report ideation and 68% more likely to report attempting suicide compared to those reporting no parental support.



FINDINGS from our study support the assertion that the influence from the familial microsystem is pronounced in modifying suicidal behavior of Black youth.

Language: en