Penfold RB, Whiteside U, Johnson EE, Stewart CC, Oliver MM, Shortreed SM, Beck A, Coleman KJ, Rossom RC, Lawrence JM, Simon GE. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
INTRODUCTION: Previous studies report that item 9 of the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ9) is useful for stratifying risk of suicide attempt in adults. This study re-produced the utility of item 9 of PHQ9 in assessing risk of suicide attempt in adolescents.
Language: en
adolescents; suicide; PHQ9