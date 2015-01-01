SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Penfold RB, Whiteside U, Johnson EE, Stewart CC, Oliver MM, Shortreed SM, Beck A, Coleman KJ, Rossom RC, Lawrence JM, Simon GE. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/sltb.12751

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Previous studies report that item 9 of the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ9) is useful for stratifying risk of suicide attempt in adults. This study re-produced the utility of item 9 of PHQ9 in assessing risk of suicide attempt in adolescents.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: Individuals aged 13 to 17 years in 4 health systems with a diagnosis of depression and history of treatment were included. We estimated time to first observed fatal or non-fatal suicide attempt in the 2 years following completion of a PHQ9, stratified by response to item 9.

RESULTS: There were 51,807 PHQ9 questionnaires for 20,363 youth and 861 instances of suicide attempt. Cumulative probability of suicide attempt ranged from approximately 3.3% (95% CI, 3.0 to 3.5%) for those responding "not at all" on item 9 to 10.8% (95% CI, 9.2 to 12.4%) for those responding "nearly every day". These probabilities are more than 3 times higher than previously reported in adults.

CONCLUSION: PHQ item 9 is useful for stratifying risk of suicide attempt in the 2 years following completion of the questionnaire. Monitoring PHQ item 9 over time for patients in treatment for depression can be useful for population health management of adolescents with depression.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; suicide; PHQ9

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print