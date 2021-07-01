SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Joseph TC, Goswami DB, Pradeep MA, Anupama TK, Parmar E, Renuka V, Remya S, Ravishankar CN. Toxicon 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.toxicon.2021.07.014

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

A puffer fish poisoning case was reported from the coastal city of Veraval in the Gujarat state of India with patient reporting symptoms of giddiness, vertigo, aphasia and heaviness of head following consumption of cooked fish. Treatment was purely symptomatic and supportive. The patient was discharged from the hospital in a stable condition after 4 days. The suspected fish species was later identified using DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) sequencing as Arothron stellatus with 100 % identity.


Language: en

Keywords

Biotoxin; Fish poisoning; Marine toxin; Tetrodotoxin (TTX)

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print