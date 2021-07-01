Abstract

A puffer fish poisoning case was reported from the coastal city of Veraval in the Gujarat state of India with patient reporting symptoms of giddiness, vertigo, aphasia and heaviness of head following consumption of cooked fish. Treatment was purely symptomatic and supportive. The patient was discharged from the hospital in a stable condition after 4 days. The suspected fish species was later identified using DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) sequencing as Arothron stellatus with 100 % identity.

