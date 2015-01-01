|
Brijoux T, Neise M, Zank S. Z. Gerontol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
BACKGROUND: Experiences of abuse in relationships with an expectation of trust are a common phenomenon among older people and is called elder abuse (EA). This can take various forms, such as physical, verbal, emotional, psychological, financial, sexual abuse or neglect. Due to their high vulnerability and difficulties in receiving support, people aged over 80 years old have been pointed out as a group that needs special focus in research.
Language: en
Loneliness; Elder abuse; Old age; Representative survey; Elder mistreatment