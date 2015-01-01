|
Rogers ML, Vespa A, Bloch-Elkouby S, Galynker I. Acta Psychiatr. Scand. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: The Modular Assessment of Risk for Imminent Suicide (MARIS) is a clinical assessment tool, consisting of four modules assessing (1) a pre-suicidal cognitive-affective state (Module 1); (2) patients' attitudes towards suicide (Module 2); (3) clinicians' assessment of suicide risk factors (Module 3); and (4) clinicians' emotional responses to patients (Module 4), that assesses short-term suicide risk. Initial evidence provided evidence for its reliability and concurrent validity. The present study extended these findings by examining the MARIS's predictive validity in relation to suicidal thoughts and behaviors at one-month follow-up.
suicide; acute risk; clinical assessment; predictive validity