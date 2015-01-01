SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lange RT, Merritt VC, Brickell TA, Dalgard CL, Soltis AR, Hershaw J, Lippa SM, Gill J, French LM. Behav. Brain Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.bbr.2021.113491

unavailable

Past research has found a relationship between the apolipoprotein E (APOE) e4 allele and worse neurobehavioral functioning following mild traumatic brain injury (MTBI) in civilian populations. The purpose of this study was to examine this relationship in service members and veterans (SMVs) following MTBI. Participants were 151 SMVs (103 uncomplicated MTBI; 48 Injured Controls [IC]) prospectively enrolled in the DVBIC-TBICoE 15-Year Longitudinal TBI Study. Participants completed a battery of self-reported neurobehavioral symptom measures on average 76.2 months post-injury (SD = 31.8). APOE genotyping was undertaken using non-fasting blood samples. Participants were classified into four subgroups based on injury (MTBI vs. IC) and APOE e4 allele status (e4 present/absent). In the IC group, there were no significant differences across APOE e4 status subgroups for all measures. In the MTBI group, participants with the APOE e4 allele had significantly worse scores on measures of depression, pain, anxiety, grief, positive well-being, social participation, and resilience compared to those without the e4 allele (d = .44 to d = .69). When comparing the number of 'clinically elevated' neurobehavioral measures simultaneously, the MTBI/e4 present subgroup consistently had a higher number of elevated measures compared to the MTBI/e4 absent, IC/e4 present, and IC/e4 absent subgroups. The APOE e4 allele was associated with poorer neurobehavioral outcome in SMVs in the chronic phase of recovery following MTBI. APOE e4 could be incorporated into screening tools to predict SMVs at risk for poor long-term neurobehavioral outcome in an effort to provide early intervention to improve long-term clinical outcome.


mental health; military; mild traumatic brain injury; apolipoprotein E; neurobehavioral outcome

