Mildrum Chana S, Wolford-Clevenger C, Faust A, Hemberg J, Ramaswamy M, Cropsey K. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 227: e108924.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Betrayal trauma, as defined by (Freyd, 1996), refers to a subcategory of trauma characterized by a significant violation of trust surrounding interpersonal maltreatment (physical, sexual, or emotional). Previous research has shown that people with betrayal trauma histories experience greater dissociative symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder and co-morbid substance use disorder symptoms. Women in the criminal legal system commonly have significant histories of betrayal trauma and related posttraumatic stress symptoms and substance use. However, no studies have specifically explored the impact of dissociative posttraumatic stress symptoms on substance use outcomes in this population. Additionally, no studies have explored whether betrayal trauma relates to nonfatal overdoses.
Substance use; Overdose; Women; Betrayal trauma; Criminal legal system; Dissociative symptoms