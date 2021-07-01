|
Citation
|
Hoffart A, Johnson SU, Ebrahimi OV. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; 294: 671-678.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the social distancing protocols used to impede the spread of the virus may have severe mental health consequences. The purpose of this study was to investigate the network of components of pandemic-related negative psychological states (i.e., fear of infection, financial worries, loneliness) and symptoms of major depressive disorder (MDD) and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; Loneliness; Generalized anxiety disorder symptoms; Network analysis; Financial worry; Infection fear; Major depressive disorder symptoms