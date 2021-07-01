|
PURPOSE: To explore and compare the perceptions of nurses and parent/family advisors regarding pediatric nurses' moral obligations to children and families during an active shooter event in a children's hospital. DESIGN AND METHODS: This was a descriptive, exploratory study using survey methodology. A convenience sample of all licensed nurses and parent/family advisors from four children's hospitals across the United States were recruited. Surveys consisted of five primary domains including Appropriateness of National Guidelines, Personal Preparedness, Moral Accountability, Professional/Legal Concerns, and Personal Risk Expectations. Frequency counts and percentages were calculated for each survey item.
Language: en
Hospital; Active shooter; Moral obligation; Parent; Pediatric nurse