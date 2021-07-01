Abstract

PURPOSE: To explore and compare the perceptions of nurses and parent/family advisors regarding pediatric nurses' moral obligations to children and families during an active shooter event in a children's hospital. DESIGN AND METHODS: This was a descriptive, exploratory study using survey methodology. A convenience sample of all licensed nurses and parent/family advisors from four children's hospitals across the United States were recruited. Surveys consisted of five primary domains including Appropriateness of National Guidelines, Personal Preparedness, Moral Accountability, Professional/Legal Concerns, and Personal Risk Expectations. Frequency counts and percentages were calculated for each survey item.



RESULTS: Data from 874 pediatric nurses and 81 parent/family advisors were analyzed. Most respondents believed the Run-Hide-Fight campaign should be changed to Secure-Preserve-Fight. Only 30% of nurses felt mentally prepared to respond to an active shooter event. Most respondents agreed that nurses have a professional duty to protect their patients, but agreed that it was a personal choice, not a moral obligation, to accept potentially fatal risks. Hospital setting and patient vulnerability often influenced nurses' perceived obligations to patients. Most respondents reported they would not leave their patient/child during an active shooter event.



CONCLUSIONS: Nurses feel morally obligated to patients, but must balance their own personal risk tolerance level against the need to protect patients and families. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Hospitals need in-depth active shooter training for both nurses and parents as well as safety plans that address both evacuation protocols and measures to secure in place to protect the lives of patients, families, and staff.

