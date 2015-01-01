SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rice SM, Kealy D, Seidler ZE, Walton CC, Oliffe JL, Ogrodniczuk JS. Psychiatry Res. 2021; 304: e114110.

The prevalence of male-type or externalising depression symptoms (e.g., anger, risk-taking, emotion suppression) were examined with cross-sectional online convenience sample of 1,277 help-seeking young men (M=23.64, SD=3.61 years). Almost a quarter (21.9%) of the sample reported childhood sexual abuse (CSA) exposure, and most (68.8%) endorsed past 2-week suicide ideation. All male-type depression symptoms were frequently (>30%) endorsed across the sample, and were positively correlated with past 2-week suicide ideation. An adjusted CSA exposure × alcohol risk interaction (p=.013) indicated elevated male-type depression scores for those with a CSA history and hazardous alcohol use.

RESULTS are interpreted in line with young men's adherence to masculine norms, which may be particularly complex for young men reporting a CSA exposure history.

FINDINGS support the need for enhanced screening efforts, especially among young men with a history of CSA and hazardous alcohol use, with a need to also improve gender-sensitive service offerings for young men with a CSA exposure history.


suicide risk; Help-seeking; young men

