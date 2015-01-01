|
Dodd DR, Harris K, Allen K, Velkoff EA, Smith AR. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a leading cause of death among college students. In order to advance understanding of suicide risk factors in this population, the present study provides a theoretically grounded test of associations between experiences in sports and both facets of capability for suicide (i.e., fearlessness about death and pain tolerance). Secondarily, the present study aimed to explore possible distinctions between subjective and objective pain tolerance.
