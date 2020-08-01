|
Alhomaidat F, Kwigizile V, Oh JS. IATSS Res. 2021; 45(2): 161-168.
Speed limit is one of the essential factors associated with roadway safety. Spillover effect is the tendency of drivers to drive at a higher speed on relatively lower-speed non-freeway roadways after exiting higher-speed freeways. Speed studies were conducted on urban arterial roads with speed limits of 45 mph - all adjacent to freeways with speed limits of 55 mph and 70 mph. A comparison of speed differences between motorists who exited the freeway and those who were already driving on the arterial road was performed.
Free flow speed; Freeway speed limit; Speed adaptation; Speed spillover; Urban arterial