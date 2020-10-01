Abstract

Red-Light Running (RLR) is one of the significant safety problems and the riskiest riding behavior at the mixed traffic intersections. This study aims to explore the rider's violation characteristics and factors influencing the occurrences. Observed data were recorded by the video cameras to monitor a rider's crossing behavior. The red-light runners are classified into the Risk-taking, the Opportunistic, and the Traffic-following riders. The results reveal that most violators are the opportunistic riders. These riders first stop and cross the intersection during the late stage of the red signal. Factors associated with each violation characteristic are unique. The opportunistic riders are likely to be on the right-turn maneuver, driving the manual gear motorcycles, not wearing safety helmets, driving at night, and have narrower crossing distances. Mapping the influencing factors on the chain of events provides useful information for countermeasures development. Based on the findings, the integrated measures to modify the environments and raise awareness are proposed to improve motorcycles' safety in the mixed traffic.

