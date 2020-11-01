Abstract

Research provides evidence that ride-sourcing has not only substituted for private transport but also public transport. For further investigation of this substitution effect, this paper explores the travel behaviour of ride-sourcing users and those users' socio-demographic characteristics as well as perception of the usefulness of ride-sourcing based on the users' previous modes of transport before ride-sourcing existed. For these purposes, the study collected data using a questionnaire survey in Bandung City in 2018. We found that substitution from public transport exists for younger travellers, while substitution from private transport is most likely associated with infrequent and higher-income travellers. We also found open spaces, a green environment and high interaction society in the residential environments that have more association with high-income travellers, thus associated with lower use of ride-sourcing for former private transport users. This study found that travellers who resided in areas with similar, high-income characteristics tend to have a positive appreciation of ride-sourcing. It appears that the increasing perceived usefulness does not straightforwardly increase the frequency of usage. Therefore, travellers who lived in a more high-end and active social environment might appreciate the role of ride-sourcing services in some of their trips that complement another daily trip.

Language: en