Abstract

A finite element model is developed to investigate the detailed deformation behavior re-entrant honeycomb structures and quantify the energy absorbed by re-entrant honeycomb structures. The results obtained from the finite element model are compared with the results of an analytical model available in the literature to validate the finite element model. Numerical results revealed that the orientation of re-entrant honeycomb structures has a considerable effect on energy absorption. The re-entrant honeycomb structure with 90° alignment exhibits a better energy absorbing potential than other re-entrant honeycomb structures. This rather intriguing result is attributed to the number of cell walls alignment with the crushing direction.

