Abstract

To investigate the prime causes of test deviations for child restraint systems testing in different laboratories, this article selected four types of child safety seats. Simulation and experiment had been done to quantitatively evaluate the factors which influence test deviations based on China GB27887 standard. The results show that the difference of acceleration pulse in different laboratories, the foam stiffness of sled cushion, the friction coefficient of safety belt guide, the three-point seat belt initial tension, the five-point harness initial tension, the five-point harness initial position offset, the overall position offset of child safety seat, the initial installation angle of supporting leg and the image recognition method of head excursion have significant effects on the deviations of test data. This article put forward a modifier formula which reduced the deviation of image recognition method of head excursion effectively. In addition, the effective control methods and measures were recommended to reduce the test deviations and ensure the consistency of the test data.

Language: en