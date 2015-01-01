Abstract

The Automobile's Bumper Beam as an energy absorber has the task of dissipating kinetic energy due to an accident. The necessity of lighter materials with the secure usage of vehicles caused the researchers to consider about the new class of materials for bumper systems. Shape memory alloys have drawn much attention and interest due to their unique properties such as shape memory effect and pseudoelasticity. SMAs are widely being used in a number of applications, however, in this paper, automobile applications are discussed. In this essay, energies such as kinetic energy, internal energy and also the effect of car weight and bumper beam on the mechanical behavior of NiTiNOl are investigated.

