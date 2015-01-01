Abstract

The newly revised GB 13057-2014 put forward high requirements for the dynamic occupant protection of passenger car seats. Due to the high density of steel, there is currently not much space for lightweight through structure improvement. In this paper, the quasi-static and dynamic mechanical properties of CFRP and corresponding simulations are used to study the mechanical behaviour of CFRP and verify the accuracy of simulation. It is now applied to the composite seat backplane structure design, and combined with the CFRP moulding process and the energy absorption characteristics of the car seat backplane to initially design the CFRP seat backplane material and structure. At the same time, considering the designability of the material itself, the ply optimisation technology under multi-condition is used to design the material and structure of the CFRP passenger car seat backplane. The new CFRP passenger car seat achieves significant weight reduction while meeting regulatory requirements.

