Abstract

This research analyzes the head and chest injuries with a finite element model of Hybrid III six years old during the vehicle rollover, using a passive safety Child restraint system (CRS). Vehicle seats and passive safety systems were modeled in CAD software. Subsequently, all elements were analyzed using the finite element method in the LS-DYNA® software. The border conditions were established for each study, in accordance with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS), following the FMVSS 213 standard for the mounting and fastening of the infant, the FMVSS 208 for the dolly rollover test methodology with which the vehicle rollover was performed. The vehicle Toyota Yaris 2010 was considered in all the analyzes. The numerical simulations were performed during an interval of 1 s, and there were obtained values every 2 ms to analyze the efficiency of the system and the restriction performance of the CRS system. It was compared the behavior when the chair uses a 5-point seatbelt, with respect to using the 3-point seatbelt, and what happens when holding the chair with the single seatbelt and with the ISOFIX anchorage. Three cases of studies were analyzed: Study I; CRS Study II; CRS with ISOFIX anchorage; and Study III; CRS with a seatbelt of 5-points. The outcome shows that the best restriction efficiency is that of the CRS 5 points seatbelt because it presents the lowest level of chest injury. In conclusion, the main factor to reduce injuries during a rollover accident is the correct anchoring of CRS, this is achieved with ISOFIX system, on the other hand, a good quality of material and a correct thickness used for the headrest could reduce the risk of a head injury.



[SafetyLit note: Is it "six month old infant" or "6 year old child?]

Language: en