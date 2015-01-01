|
Nasri M, Aghabayk K. Int. J. Crashworthiness 2021; 26(4): 413-423.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
While buses are a safe form of transport in developed countries, developing countries like Iran face significant safety concerns regarding buses. Nevertheless, few studies have examined the factors associated with the number and severity of bus crashes. The present study investigates the underlying risk factors associated with the severity of urban transit bus accidents in Mashhad, Iran, by estimating a binary logit model. Data for the analysis are retrieved from Mashhad Bus Company Safety Office between the years 2014 and 2016. Accident severity is divided into PDO (Property Damage Only) and injury or fatal categories, and the effect of several risk factors on the probability of bus accidents with higher severity is examined.
binary logistic regression; Bus safety; crash severity; traffic accident; transit bus