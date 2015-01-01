|
Abstract
|
Article title: Research on mechanical properties of power battery based on SOC and crushing speed
Authors: Yalong Xu, Fei Liu, Jiale Guo, Meng Li, and Bing Han
Journal: International Journal of Crashworthiness
DOI: 10.1080/13588265.2020.1858627
Since publication, the authors noted there are several unattributed references and erroneous presentation of primary data and results. In addition, there is significant overlap in content with another published article:
Article title: Crushing behaviors and failure of packed batteries
Authors: L. L. Hu, Z. W. Zhang, M. Zh. Zhou, and H. J. Zhang
Journal: International Journal of Impact Engineering
Bibliometrics: Volume 143, Article no: 103618.
DOI: 10.1016/j.ijimpeng.2020.103618
The authors alerted the problems to the Editor and Publisher, and all have agreed to retract the article to ensure the integrity of the scholarly record. The authors apologize for this error.
We have been informed in our decision-making by our policy on publishing ethics and integrity and the COPE guidelines on retractions.
The retracted article will remain online to maintain the scholarly record, but it will be digitally watermarked on each page as 'Retracted'.