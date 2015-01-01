Abstract

Article title: Research on mechanical properties of power battery based on SOC and crushing speed



Authors: Yalong Xu, Fei Liu, Jiale Guo, Meng Li, and Bing Han



Journal: International Journal of Crashworthiness



DOI: 10.1080/13588265.2020.1858627



Since publication, the authors noted there are several unattributed references and erroneous presentation of primary data and results. In addition, there is significant overlap in content with another published article:



Article title: Crushing behaviors and failure of packed batteries



Authors: L. L. Hu, Z. W. Zhang, M. Zh. Zhou, and H. J. Zhang



Journal: International Journal of Impact Engineering



Bibliometrics: Volume 143, Article no: 103618.



DOI: 10.1016/j.ijimpeng.2020.103618



The authors alerted the problems to the Editor and Publisher, and all have agreed to retract the article to ensure the integrity of the scholarly record. The authors apologize for this error.



We have been informed in our decision-making by our policy on publishing ethics and integrity and the COPE guidelines on retractions.



The retracted article will remain online to maintain the scholarly record, but it will be digitally watermarked on each page as 'Retracted'.