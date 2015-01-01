SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

The editors and authors. Int. J. Crashworthiness 2021; 26(4): 465.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13588265.2021.1930430

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Article title: Research on mechanical properties of power battery based on SOC and crushing speed

Authors: Yalong Xu, Fei Liu, Jiale Guo, Meng Li, and Bing Han

Journal: International Journal of Crashworthiness

DOI: 10.1080/13588265.2020.1858627

Since publication, the authors noted there are several unattributed references and erroneous presentation of primary data and results. In addition, there is significant overlap in content with another published article:

Article title: Crushing behaviors and failure of packed batteries

Authors: L. L. Hu, Z. W. Zhang, M. Zh. Zhou, and H. J. Zhang

Journal: International Journal of Impact Engineering

Bibliometrics: Volume 143, Article no: 103618.

DOI: 10.1016/j.ijimpeng.2020.103618

The authors alerted the problems to the Editor and Publisher, and all have agreed to retract the article to ensure the integrity of the scholarly record. The authors apologize for this error.

We have been informed in our decision-making by our policy on publishing ethics and integrity and the COPE guidelines on retractions.

The retracted article will remain online to maintain the scholarly record, but it will be digitally watermarked on each page as 'Retracted'.
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print