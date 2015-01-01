|
Qureshi MI, Khan SU, Rana IA, Ali B, Rahman A. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2021; 55: e102078.
Earthquakes around the globe are threatening both human lives and infrastructure. It is essential to assess risk perception of people to introduce appropriate disaster risk reduction strategies. This study aims to identify various factors influencing people's perceptions of earthquake risk. The survey was conducted in earthquake-prone sub-districts of Malakand. Using the random sampling method, 240 households were interviewed. The interviews were conducted using semi-structured questionnaires. The risk perception index was constructed using indicators extracted from the literature review. For identifying socioeconomic variables influencing risk perception, multivariate regression analysis was performed.
Disaster preparedness; Earthquake; Psychology; Risk assessment; Risk communication