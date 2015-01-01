|
Costa R, Haukaas T. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2021; 55: e102071.
Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing
Abstract
A framework of computer models for simulating the competition for scarce resources during post-earthquake housing recovery is presented in this paper. The effects of this competition are investigated considering the speed of recovery for the overall community, as well as for selected socioeconomic groups. A case study involving the housing recovery in Vancouver Canada after hypothetical earthquakes is presented.
Language: en
Computer models; Earthquakes; Housing recovery; Resources