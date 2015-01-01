Abstract

A framework of computer models for simulating the competition for scarce resources during post-earthquake housing recovery is presented in this paper. The effects of this competition are investigated considering the speed of recovery for the overall community, as well as for selected socioeconomic groups. A case study involving the housing recovery in Vancouver Canada after hypothetical earthquakes is presented.



RESULTS demonstrate that accounting for resources scarcity in housing recovery simulations constrain recovery speed, leading to significantly longer recovery times. More importantly, it is demonstrated that the longer recovery times are not uniformly distributed. Renter-occupied buildings, and homeowners with low to moderate income are more negatively affected. Sensitivity analysis of the behaviors of homeowners and contractor firms is also presented, highlighting how these affect speed and equity in recovery. The framework and results in this paper can help improve our understanding of the impact of resource constraints on housing recovery.

Language: en